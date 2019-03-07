Authorities investigating deadly shooting in McLain

MCLAIN, MS (WDAM) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the town of McLain in Greene County.
Sgt. Travis Luck, with Mississippi Highway Patrol, confirmed one person is dead.
Luck said the shooting happened Thursday morning at the old Shell service station on East Main Street. Further details are not being released at this time.
We have a news crew on the way to the scene now. We will update this story with the latest details as they become available.
