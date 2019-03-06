William Carey celebrates rebuild with free concert

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Sounds of Symphony celebrated the recovery efforts of the 2017 tornado that destroyed parts of William Carey University’s campus on Tuesday night.
The free concert was a way to express their gratitude after rebuilding their university.
The performance featured the 40-piece William Cary University orchestra and more than 100 singers wowed the audience as they celebrated the recovery of their university.
Just two years ago a deadly tornado swept through the campus, destroying almost every structure of the school. But today, months out from making a full recovery, musicians performed a “Hymn of Praise.”
“The reason we decided to do it is God’s brought us a long way since 2017, and we want to praise him for what he’s done at William Carey," said conductor Wes Dykes
Dykes recalls how bad the damage was and what the recovery means to him and the students performing.
“In 2017, every building except for one on campus was damaged or destroyed and now, with Tatum Court being almost complete, every building that was damaged or destroyed has been rebuilt," Dykes said.
He said the recovery was a huge community effort and they held the concert as a way to thank everyone who helped make a difference.
“We’re just grateful for the community, for their support to come tonight. We’re grateful for our president and the effort he has put into this school,” Dykes said.
“Hymn of praise is a prayer of thanks for the recovery and the support of all the community in making that possible,” William Carey President Tommy King said.
