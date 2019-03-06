Silver Alert issued for missing 68-year-old Jackson man

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for 68-year-old John Harrell from Jackson.
He is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, weighing 260 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen Sunday, March 3, at about 9:05 p.m. He was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
Mr. Harrell was last seen walking near N. State Street, but his direction of travel is unknown.
Family members say Mr. Harrell suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of John Harrell, please contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
