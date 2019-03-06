Sheriff: Couple charged after selling drugs in front of 3-year-old

HEIDELBERG, MS (WDAM) - A couple is behind bars after selling drugs in front of their three-year-old child, according to authorities. Sheriff Randy Johnson, of the Jasper County Sheriff Department, says 49-year-old Quinton Trotter and 29-year-old Pamela Trotter were arrested and charged this morning after deputies served a warrant at a residence in the Heidelberg area.
The couple is charged with two counts of child endangerment, two counts of sale of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent. Authorities say the parents sold drugs in the presence of the child on two separate occasions.
Sheriff Johnson says the child has been temporarily placed with a family member.
