Purvis man indicted for alleged worker compensation fraud

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A Purvis man is facing up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine after being indicted on one count of worker compensation fraud by a Forrest County grand jury.
Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood said Charles Stevenson, 36, surrendered to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.
According to Hood, the indictment alleges Stevenson turned in “false and misleading income statements and employment information in order to receive more money than he was owed from a workers compensation claim.”
The indictment was handed down after an investigation by the AG’s Public Integrity Division. Hood said the case was investigated by Justin Harris and will be prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Brad Oberhousen.
