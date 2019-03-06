OSHA investigating workplace death in Columbia

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s area office is investigating a workplace death in Columbia. On Feb. 27, authorities say 22-year-old Austin Rucker, an electrician, was injured on the site where workers are rebuilding the National Guard Armory at 1337 Hwy. 98.
According to Lt. Davey Bass, of the Columbia Police Department, emergency crews responded to a call of an injured person around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, paramedics began to offer medical treatment. Rucker was taken to Marion General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Rucker was laid to rest March 2 in Columbia. He leaves behind a wife and countless family members.
Rucker’s former employer, Perry Doleac Electrical Services, issued a statement saying:
