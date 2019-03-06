New farmers market opens in Collins

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - There’s a new venue available for farmers to sell their products and for consumers to get fresh meats and produce.
The new Collins Market on Main was held for the first time Monday afternoon.
Organizers said nearly a dozen vendors took part and despite cold temperatures, it was a success.
It will be held along Main Street on the first Monday of each month, through next fall.
“We had people who had no clue what it was just stop and come to see what was going on, so it does create interest when you do something on Main Street,” said Jaclyn Rogers, organizer of the Market on Main.
“Despite the cold weather, they had a good turnout and it will be the first Monday of every month, it will be consistent with that,” said Marie Shoemake, executive director of the Covington County Chamber of Commerce.
The next Market on Main will be held April 1, from 4-6 p.m.
Rogers hopes one day to make it a once-a-week event.
