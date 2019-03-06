HPD warns of fraudulent check scam

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department warned the public to be aware of an ongoing scam after receiving reports of individuals asking others to cash fraudulent checks.
Ryan Moore with the Hattiesburg Police Department said people are reportedly approaching strangers, asking them if they have a valid ID and then asking them to cash a check for them, promising the victim money for their help.
Police say this is a scam and asked that the public not cash checks for others and not to give anyone their ID.
If you encounter this scam, you are asked to contact HPD.
