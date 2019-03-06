Flute instructor named Jones College Humanities Teacher of the Year

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A flute instructor at Jones College has been named that institution’s Humanities Teacher of the Year.
Lindsey Keay, who also assists with the Maroon Typhoon Marching Band and the concert band, was recognized at a ceremony at the Fine Arts Auditorium Tuesday morning.
The Mississippi Humanities Council, which presented the award to Keay, will honor her and other teachers of the year from across Mississippi during a statewide ceremony on April 5.
