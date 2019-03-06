First Alert: Wednesday evening forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Clear skies will continue Wednesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will ease back from around 50 this afternoon into the 40s after sundown.
The area will get back down to around freezing tonight. Winds will be slowly shifting back to the east as we head through the overnight hours, but the breeze should calm down long enough for parts of the Pine Belt to dip under the 32 degree mark.
Thursday, after a chilly start, temperatures will rebound into the 60s. No real chance for rain, but high clouds will start to drive into the area by late afternoon and evening.
Friday, extra clouds will pass by during the day as a system swings by to the north. There will be a chance for a few showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder in the afternoon. Highs will be around 70 with a 20 percent chance for rain.
Saturday with highs in the 70s, Mother Nature will offer the next substantial threat for storms. As of now, the biggest risk for storms and possibility for severe weather will be after 4 p.m. on Saturday through 4 a.m. on Sunday morning.
The main concern with the storms will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up over 60 mph, small hail, and the possibility of a tornado.
Sunday afternoon we should clear out, then Monday and Tuesday we will be mainly dry before the next system rolls in next Wednesday.
