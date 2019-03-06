Community Shred Days returns to Hattiesburg

The 13th annual event will take place at Wal-Mart Supercenter on U.S. Highway 98 on March 8 from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Those who have sensitive documents are encouraged to drop them off. Participants can bring no more than three bags or boxes of paper to be shredded free of charge. The service is first-come and first-served and not open to businesses.