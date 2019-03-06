Community Shred Days returns to Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A popular event across the state is returning to Hattiesburg --- Community Shred Days. The event is hosted by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office in an effort to help consumers protect themselves against identity theft.
The 13th annual event will take place at Wal-Mart Supercenter on U.S. Highway 98 on March 8 from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Those who have sensitive documents are encouraged to drop them off. Participants can bring no more than three bags or boxes of paper to be shredded free of charge. The service is first-come and first-served and not open to businesses.
The shredding truck will remain onsite until it’s full or the event ends.
For more information about the event or protecting your identity, call (601) 359 - 4230 or toll free at 1-800-281-4418.
