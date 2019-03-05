Case involving 14-year-old girl charged with mom’s murder in Pike Co. going to grand jury

PIKE COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - In January, a Pike County woman was found brutally attacked and killed in the front yard of her home.
Thirty-two-year-old Erica Hall of Magnolia was pronounced dead at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
According to her family, she died at the hands of her own children, who were taken into custody.
Fourteen-year-old Amariyona Hall and her 12-year-old sister allegedly stabbed then shot their mother.
Hall is being charged as an adult.
Tuesday in court, it was decided that there is enough probable cause to take the case to the Pike County Grand Jury.
“She’s a 14-year-old that committed a capital offense and state law says that she’s an adult,” said Dee Bates, the district prosecutor.
The DA is currently working to gather enough evidence to indict 14-year-old Amariyona Hall.
Pike County Judge Harbour set Hall’s bond at $100,000. If she does come up with 10% of the money, she will be released to her father who lives in McComb.
″I just hope I can get my daughter out," said Isaac Hall, her father. “Cause staying locked up for a year or two, that ain’t good for her."
He was outside of the Pike County Justice Court after speaking at the hearing.
“I was hoping the bond would be lower than what it was," said Isaac. “I’ma try whatever I can to bond her out of here."
Isaac said he got his daughter a new attorney, Gregory Malta.
“My client and her sister are both going to be defended on a theory of self-defense. It seems to me that the state has to either show that these children are psychopaths, sociopaths, some kind of monsters, or that something impelled them to take this dramatic step to of killing their mother," said Malta.
Pike County Chief Investigator Chris Bell took the stand just before the judge broke for recess. He shared more details from the gruesome case.
Chief Bell says he spoke to both girls and the 14-year-old says they planned the attack days prior, taking a gun out of mom’s car to use later. The night of, the 14-year-old woke up the mother and told her someone was at the door. The girls tried to stab their mom when she got up, but it didn’t work. The teen says her sister then shot the gun.
Evidence says both of the girls had gun residue on their hands.
The medical examiner says the shot is what killed Erica Hall but the autopsy report still isn’t back from the office.
