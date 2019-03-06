Avid Hotel project underway in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A new hotel project is in the works for the city of Hattiesburg after the newest developments were approved by the Hattiesburg City Council.
“It will bring job opportunities and things to the community,” Hattiesburg resident Shamonica Benjamin said.
Residents are happy to see the new Avid Hotel project beginning to take shape on 40th Avenue and Lundy.
“At first I was mad, but this business, you know they need to do more improvements and it will probably do better for us,” Nasser said.
WDAM cameras caught up with 40th Avenue Convenience Store owner Mohamad Nasser. His business once sat on the land where the hotel will be built. He was recently forced to move locations so construction work could begin.
“It’s business. It could be good, it could be bad. So, we will see in the future,” Nasser said.
“We are happy to have this hotel coming to Hattiesburg," said Ward 3 Hattiesburg City Councilman Carter Carroll. "This is a continuation of the Chauvet Square development that started 15 years ago.”
Tuesday, the Hattiesburg City Council voted to move forward with issuing bonds to support up to $600,000 in tax increment financing for the proposed four-story, 79-room hotel. Carroll said it will also bring in more than 20 full and part time jobs.
“It will add more jobs to the city, more sales tax and the hotel tax we will receive," Carroll said. "So, we are very pleased with this. You know, Hattiesburg is filling up their hotels at about 77 percent rate, which is an excellent rating for our hotels.”
“The more traffic there is the more business we are getting,” Nasser added.
The project is expected to take about two years to complete.
