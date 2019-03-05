Victim in Marion County homicide identified

MARION COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim in an ongoing homicide investigation on Tuesday.
Martin Shane Lewis, of Kokomo, was found dead inside a burned vehicle off Knoxo Road in the Kokomo community on the morning of Feb. 22, according to the sheriff’s department.
Deputies and firefighters discovered Lewis after responding to a report of a burning vehicle on private property.
Henry Sammy Foil was later charged with murder, arson and tampering with evidence in the case. His father, Bradley Foil, was charged with hindering prosecution.
Henry Foil’s bond was set at $1,025,000, and Bradley Foil’s bond was set at $5,000.
