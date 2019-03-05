Perry County candidates for 2019 elections

PERRY COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Here is the full list of Perry County candidates qualified for the 2019 elections. The deadline to qualify was March 1 at 5 p.m.
The primary election will be held on Aug. 6, 2019, and the general election will be held on Nov. 5, 2019.
Coroner
- Mike Malone
- Heather Pierce Meeler (D)
- Danny Forrest (R)
- Dale Cooley Grantham (R)
Justice Court Judge
- Steve Spicer
- Tim Odom
- Tammie Mclain (R)
Board of Supervisors District 1
- Bobby Ray Bolton (D)
- Robert Terrell Myers (I)
Board of Supervisors District 2
- Kevin Shows (R)
- Joel Garner (R)
- Ronnie Clifton (R)
Board of Supervisors District 3
- Thomas Tommy Walley (D)
- Mitch Kittrell (R)
- Michael Bo Ruffin (R)
- Tim Wise (R)
Board of Supervisors District 4
- Delton (Parkay) Parker (R)
- Corey (Big Ten) Lott (I)
- Daniel J. Wallace (D)
- Herbert Mcdonald (D)
- John Myers (R)
- Clayton Hinton (R)
- Ammon Herring (R)
- Jimmy Pierce (R)
- Freddie Lambert (R)
- Richard Q. Lott (R)
Board of Supervisors District 5
- Gary Pop Lott (D)
- Marc Williams (R)
- Helen Edwards Alexander (R)
- Tracy Cooley (R)
- Don McAlpin (R)
- Parker Joe (R)
Justice Court Judge District 2
- Carl Griffin (D)
- Mitchell Hinton
Sheriff
- Derek Magee (R)
- Jeremy McSwain (D)
- Mitch Nobles (R)
Chancery Clerk
- Maxine Tammy Bolton (D)
- Larry Wilson (R)
Circuit Clerk
- Christy Pittman Mayo (R)
Constable District 1
- Guy Harvison (R)
- Doug Shepherd (R)
Constable District 2
- Wayne Penton (R)
County Attorney
- Paul David Walley Jr.
Tax Assessor/Collector
- Amy Lott Cochran
County Surveyor
- Benjamin Walley
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.