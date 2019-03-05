Perry County candidates for 2019 elections

Perry County candidates for 2019 elections
March 4, 2019 at 7:33 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 8:51 PM

PERRY COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Here is the full list of Perry County candidates qualified for the 2019 elections. The deadline to qualify was March 1 at 5 p.m.

The primary election will be held on Aug. 6, 2019, and the general election will be held on Nov. 5, 2019.

Coroner

  • Mike Malone
  • Heather Pierce Meeler (D)
  • Danny Forrest (R)
  • Dale Cooley Grantham (R)

Justice Court Judge

  • Steve Spicer
  • Tim Odom
  • Tammie Mclain (R)

Board of Supervisors District 1

  • Bobby Ray Bolton (D)
  • Robert Terrell Myers (I)

Board of Supervisors District 2

  • Kevin Shows (R)
  • Joel Garner (R)
  • Ronnie Clifton (R)

Board of Supervisors District 3

  • Thomas Tommy Walley (D)
  • Mitch Kittrell (R)
  • Michael Bo Ruffin (R)
  • Tim Wise (R)

Board of Supervisors District 4

  • Delton (Parkay) Parker (R)
  • Corey (Big Ten) Lott (I)
  • Daniel J. Wallace (D)
  • Herbert Mcdonald (D)
  • John Myers (R)
  • Clayton Hinton (R)
  • Ammon Herring (R)
  • Jimmy Pierce (R)
  • Freddie Lambert (R)
  • Richard Q. Lott (R)

Board of Supervisors District 5

  • Gary Pop Lott (D)
  • Marc Williams (R)
  • Helen Edwards Alexander (R)
  • Tracy Cooley (R)
  • Don McAlpin (R)
  • Parker Joe (R)

Justice Court Judge District 2

  • Carl Griffin (D)
  • Mitchell Hinton

Sheriff

  • Derek Magee (R)
  • Jeremy McSwain (D)
  • Mitch Nobles (R)

Chancery Clerk

  • Maxine Tammy Bolton (D)
  • Larry Wilson (R)

Circuit Clerk

  • Christy Pittman Mayo (R)

Constable District 1

  • Guy Harvison (R)
  • Doug Shepherd (R)

Constable District 2

  • Wayne Penton (R)

County Attorney

  • Paul David Walley Jr.

Tax Assessor/Collector

  • Amy Lott Cochran

County Surveyor

  • Benjamin Walley

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.