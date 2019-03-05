Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing woman

PERRY COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a missing woman. Glenn Street was reported missing on Feb. 22, 2017 and last seen by her live-in boyfriend on Feb. 21 at a residence on Forrest Lake Road around 7 a.m.
There is a $1, 000 reward for information that leads to finding Street. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them at 601-964-8461 or Perry County CrimeStoppers at 601-964-STOP.
