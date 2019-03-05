Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing woman

Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing woman
Glenn Street was reported missing on Feb. 22, 2017 and last seen by her live-in boyfriend on Feb. 21 at a residence on Forrest Lake Road around 7 a.m. (Source: PCSO)
March 5, 2019 at 9:14 AM CST - Updated March 5 at 9:39 AM

PERRY COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a missing woman. Glenn Street was reported missing on Feb. 22, 2017 and last seen by her live-in boyfriend on Feb. 21 at a residence on Forrest Lake Road around 7 a.m.

There is a $1, 000 reward for information that leads to finding Street. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them at 601-964-8461 or Perry County CrimeStoppers at 601-964-STOP.

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.