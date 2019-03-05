‘No HOA’: Man makes entire house pink, says neighbors can’t do anything about it

PFLUGERVILLE, TX (KEYE/CNN) - A Texas neighborhood is in an uproar over a Pepto-Bismol, full-on-flamingo, Pink-Panther-pink house.
But the homeowner doesn't care what his neighbors, or anyone else, thinks.
Emilio Rodriguez says “it’s just my favorite color.”
Rodriguez bought his home in November, when it had a plain shade of white. Now the walls are pink, the gutters are pink, the roof is pink, the chimney is pink.
It’s all pink.
“I did the back first, the whole back of the house,” Rodriguez said. “Then I did the whole house.”
Rodriguez loves pink so much, he showed off the large pink tattoos he has across his chest and neck.
He said a house painted like this was his dream home.
And he said annoyed neighbors aren’t going to faze him. He chose his neighborhood particularly because there was no homeowners’ association to block him.
“No HOA. No HOA. I pre-planned this specifically because of that reason,” he said “So when people get mad, I explain there is no HOA here.”
After a car accident and years of health problems left him in a wheelchair, Rodriguez says the pink house is part of the “Keep Austin Weird” vibe.
"That's what people are saying. They're like, ‘Why are people so freaked out, have they never been to Austin?’” he said.
Neighbors who disagree may turn to a lawsuit to try to press the issue.
Rodriguez, though, doesn’t see the big deal.
“I love this house,” he said. “I don't know why people don't like it.”
Copyright 2019 KEYE via CNN. All rights reserved.