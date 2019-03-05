Marion County candidates for 2019 elections

March 4, 2019 at 6:05 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 6:05 PM

MARION COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Here is the full list of Marion County candidates for the 2019 elections. The deadline to qualify was March 1 at 5 p.m.

The primary election will be held on Aug. 6, 2019, and the general election will be held on Nov. 5, 2019.

Chancery Clerk

  • Jeffrey Barnes (R)
  • Joy Daley Baughman (R)
  • Mark Broom (R)
  • Randy Dyess (R)
  • Elisha Prisk Moree (R)
  • Derrick McGowan (D)

Circuit Clerk

  • Janette Nolan (D)

Constable- District 1

  • Brian Foxworth (D)
  • Gary Holman (R)
  • Gerald Rowley (R)
  • Krae Morgan (R)
  • Eli Turnage (R)

Constable- District 2

  • Robbie J. Gill (R)

Coroner

  • Jessie D. Graham (R)
  • Alicia Neal Herrington (R)
  • Ashley Davis Nibert (R)
  • Bill Pierce (R)
  • Caria Thornhill (R)

County Attorney

  • Lawrence E. Hahn (R)

Justice Court Judge District 1

  • A.D. Lenoir (D)
  • David Reed (R)
  • Brandon P. Rowell (R)
  • Henry Sumrall (R)
  • Carlton Thornhill (R)
  • Joseph Turney (R)

Justice Court Judge District 2

  • Gwen W. Broom (R)

Sheriff

  • Mike Cooper (R)
  • Adrian Fortenberry (D)
  • Berkley Hall (R)
  • Lance Poirier (R)

Supervisor- District 1

  • Ted ‘Teddy’ Breakfield (I)
  • ‘Blue’ Eugene Green (R)
  • Pearlie M. Hendricks (D)
  • George ‘P-Nut’ King (R)
  • Brad Livingston (R)
  • David Lowery (R)
  • Edward ‘Eddie’ Morgan (R)
  • Steven ‘Pork Chop’ Stringer (R)
  • Morris Sweatt (R)

Supervisor- District 2

  • Terry Broome (R)
  • Sylvester Douglas (R)
  • John Moree (R)
  • Jimmy Townsend (R)

Supervisor- District 3

  • Tony Morgan (R)

Supervisor- District 4

  • Buddy Carroll Bracey
  • Raymon ‘Tater’ Rowell (R)

Supervisor- District 5

  • Calvin Newsom Sr. (D)

