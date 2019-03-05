Marion County candidates for 2019 elections

MARION COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Here is the full list of Marion County candidates for the 2019 elections. The deadline to qualify was March 1 at 5 p.m.
The primary election will be held on Aug. 6, 2019, and the general election will be held on Nov. 5, 2019.
Chancery Clerk
- Jeffrey Barnes (R)
- Joy Daley Baughman (R)
- Mark Broom (R)
- Randy Dyess (R)
- Elisha Prisk Moree (R)
- Derrick McGowan (D)
Circuit Clerk
- Janette Nolan (D)
Constable- District 1
- Brian Foxworth (D)
- Gary Holman (R)
- Gerald Rowley (R)
- Krae Morgan (R)
- Eli Turnage (R)
Constable- District 2
- Robbie J. Gill (R)
Coroner
- Jessie D. Graham (R)
- Alicia Neal Herrington (R)
- Ashley Davis Nibert (R)
- Bill Pierce (R)
- Caria Thornhill (R)
County Attorney
- Lawrence E. Hahn (R)
Justice Court Judge District 1
- A.D. Lenoir (D)
- David Reed (R)
- Brandon P. Rowell (R)
- Henry Sumrall (R)
- Carlton Thornhill (R)
- Joseph Turney (R)
Justice Court Judge District 2
- Gwen W. Broom (R)
Sheriff
- Mike Cooper (R)
- Adrian Fortenberry (D)
- Berkley Hall (R)
- Lance Poirier (R)
Supervisor- District 1
- Ted ‘Teddy’ Breakfield (I)
- ‘Blue’ Eugene Green (R)
- Pearlie M. Hendricks (D)
- George ‘P-Nut’ King (R)
- Brad Livingston (R)
- David Lowery (R)
- Edward ‘Eddie’ Morgan (R)
- Steven ‘Pork Chop’ Stringer (R)
- Morris Sweatt (R)
Supervisor- District 2
- Terry Broome (R)
- Sylvester Douglas (R)
- John Moree (R)
- Jimmy Townsend (R)
Supervisor- District 3
- Tony Morgan (R)
Supervisor- District 4
- Buddy Carroll Bracey
- Raymon ‘Tater’ Rowell (R)
Supervisor- District 5
- Calvin Newsom Sr. (D)
