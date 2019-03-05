Longtime Lamar County supervisor not seeking re-election

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Joe Bounds, a longtime Lamar County Supervisor and Board president, has decided to not run for a fifth term in this year’s election.
"We'll miss him that's for sure. He's been great for the county and the citizens of Lamar County,” said Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits.
Bounds has been on the Lamar County Board of Supervisors representing District 3 since 2004.
He has spent 12 of those 16 years as board president. Bounds said he isn’t running because he feels it’s time for him to step down.
“Age. I’m getting old enough to quit and go to the house, I hope,” Bounds said. “I do feel like the board has moved Lamar County forward in my 16 years.”
District 5 Supervisor Dale Lucas and Bounds were elected at the same time. Lucas said he will greatly miss Bounds being on the board next term.
“We’ve been through a lot,” Lucas said. “Katrina, the Big Bay dam breaking, several tornadoes. It’s going to be a big void there. Joe and I have been friends. I had met him before we were elected, briefly, and so yeah there’s going to be a big void here without him here.”
Other board members said Bounds brought wisdom and guidance to the board and they hate to see him leave.
"Joe is certainly the guiding force behind the board, being the president of the Board of Supervisors. Joe’s been on the board a long time. He brings a lot of wisdom and knowledge to the job,” said Waits.
There are five candidates running for the District 3 seat in this year’s election: Terry Bass (R), Larry Bracey (R), Robert Hedgepeth (R), Richard ‘Ricky’ Hill (R) and James Smith (R).
