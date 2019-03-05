List of qualified candidates for 2019 legislative elections in the Pine Belt

March 4, 2019 at 8:45 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 9:00 PM

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Here is the list of state legislative candidates qualified for races in the Pine Belt in the 2019 elections. The deadline to qualify was March 1 at 5 p.m.

The primary election will be held on Aug. 6, 2019, and the general election will be held on Nov. 5, 2019.

Mississippi Senate

Senate District 34

  • Juan Barnett (D)
  • Deborah Denard Delgado (D)
  • Steven L. Wade (R)

Senate District 40

  • Angela Burks Hill (R)
  • Thomas Lehr (D)

Senate District 41

  • Joey Fillingane (R)

Senate District 42

  • Chris McDaniel (R)

Senate District 43

  • Dennis DeBar Jr.

Senate District 44

  • John A. Polk (R)

Senate District 45

  • Chris Johnson (R)
  • Blake Nobles (R)

Mississippi House of Representatives

House District 79

  • Mark Tullos (R)

House District 80

  • Omeria Scott (D)

House District 84

  • William E. Shirley Jr. (R)
  • Troy Smith (R)
  • Roy May (I)

House District 86

  • Shane Barnett (R)

House District 87

  • Ricardo Mussiett (R)
  • Joseph “Bubba” Tubb (R)
  • Trey Harvison (R)
  • William E. “Billy” Anderson III (R)

House District 88

  • Gary V. Staples (R)
  • Christopher S. Hodge (R)
  • Ramona Q. Blackledge (R)

House District 89

  • Donnie Scoggin (R)

House District 90

  • Noah Sanford (R)
  • L.R. Easterling (D)

House District 91

  • Bob Evans (D)

House District 99

  • Bill Pigott (R)

House District 100

  • Ken Morgan (R)

House District 101

  • Steven Utroska (R)
  • Gary L. Christ (R)
  • Daniel Wade (R)
  • Andrew Waites (R)
  • Kent McCarty (R)

House District 102

  • Missy W. McGee (R)
  • Brandon Terrion Rue (D)

House District 103

  • Percy Watson (D)
  • Edward Hargrove (D)

House District 104

  • Larry Byrd (R)

House District 105

  • Roun McNeal (R)
  • Matthew Daves (D)

House District 106

  • John Glen Corley (R)
  • Jansen Owen (R)
  • Ben Winston (R)
  • Greg Holcomb (R)

For a full list of legislative candidates, click here to see a comprehensive list from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.

