List of qualified candidates for 2019 legislative elections in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Here is the list of state legislative candidates qualified for races in the Pine Belt in the 2019 elections. The deadline to qualify was March 1 at 5 p.m.
The primary election will be held on Aug. 6, 2019, and the general election will be held on Nov. 5, 2019.
Senate District 34
- Juan Barnett (D)
- Deborah Denard Delgado (D)
- Steven L. Wade (R)
Senate District 40
- Angela Burks Hill (R)
- Thomas Lehr (D)
Senate District 41
- Joey Fillingane (R)
Senate District 42
- Chris McDaniel (R)
Senate District 43
- Dennis DeBar Jr.
Senate District 44
- John A. Polk (R)
Senate District 45
- Chris Johnson (R)
- Blake Nobles (R)
House District 79
- Mark Tullos (R)
House District 80
- Omeria Scott (D)
House District 84
- William E. Shirley Jr. (R)
- Troy Smith (R)
- Roy May (I)
House District 86
- Shane Barnett (R)
House District 87
- Ricardo Mussiett (R)
- Joseph “Bubba” Tubb (R)
- Trey Harvison (R)
- William E. “Billy” Anderson III (R)
House District 88
- Gary V. Staples (R)
- Christopher S. Hodge (R)
- Ramona Q. Blackledge (R)
House District 89
- Donnie Scoggin (R)
House District 90
- Noah Sanford (R)
- L.R. Easterling (D)
House District 91
- Bob Evans (D)
House District 99
- Bill Pigott (R)
House District 100
- Ken Morgan (R)
House District 101
- Steven Utroska (R)
- Gary L. Christ (R)
- Daniel Wade (R)
- Andrew Waites (R)
- Kent McCarty (R)
House District 102
- Missy W. McGee (R)
- Brandon Terrion Rue (D)
House District 103
- Percy Watson (D)
- Edward Hargrove (D)
House District 104
- Larry Byrd (R)
House District 105
- Roun McNeal (R)
- Matthew Daves (D)
House District 106
- John Glen Corley (R)
- Jansen Owen (R)
- Ben Winston (R)
- Greg Holcomb (R)
