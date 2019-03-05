List of qualified candidates for district attorney elections in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Here is the list of district attorney candidates qualified for races in the Pine Belt in the 2019 elections. The deadline to qualify was March 1 at 5 p.m.
The primary election will be held on Aug. 6, 2019, and the general election will be held on Nov. 5, 2019.
District 10
- Kassie Coleman (R)
- Michael Grace (D)
District 12
- Lin Carter (R)
- Decarlo Hood (I)
District 13
- Matt Sullivan (D)
District 15
- Hal Kittrell (R)
District 18
- Anthony J. Buckley (R)
For a full list of district attorney candidates, click here to see a comprehensive list from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.
