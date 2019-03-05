List of qualified candidates for district attorney elections in the Pine Belt

March 4, 2019 at 9:08 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 9:08 PM

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Here is the list of district attorney candidates qualified for races in the Pine Belt in the 2019 elections. The deadline to qualify was March 1 at 5 p.m.

The primary election will be held on Aug. 6, 2019, and the general election will be held on Nov. 5, 2019.

District 10

  • Kassie Coleman (R)
  • Michael Grace (D)

District 12

  • Lin Carter (R)
  • Decarlo Hood (I)

District 13

  • Matt Sullivan (D)

District 15

  • Hal Kittrell (R)

District 18

  • Anthony J. Buckley (R)

For a full list of district attorney candidates, click here to see a comprehensive list from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.

