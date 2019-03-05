Jones County candidates for 2019 elections

March 4, 2019 at 7:07 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 9:04 PM

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Here is the full list of Jones County candidates qualified for the 2019 elections. The deadline to qualify was March 1 at 5 p.m.

The primary election will be held on Aug. 6, 2019, and the general election will be held on Nov. 5, 2019.

Sheriff

  • Alex Hodge (R)
  • Paul R. Sumrall Sr. (R)
  • Joe Berlin (I)
  • Macon P. Davis (R)

Chancery Clerk

  • Wendell B. Gavin Jr. (R)

Circuit Clerk

  • Concetta Brooks (R)
  • Colenia Ross (I)

Tax Assessor/Collector

  • Tina Byrd Gatlin (R)
  • Michael Walker (R)

County Attorney

  • Brad R. Thompson (R)

County Surveyor

  • Harvey Saul (I)

Coroner

  • Burl Hall (R)
  • Nancy Barnett (R)
  • Phyllis Pitts (R)
  • Zach Rowell (R)

Supervisor Beat 1

  • Johnny A. Burnett (R)
  • Richard Baker (R)
  • Harlon Mathews (R)
  • Toby Herrington (R)
  • Barry Dunagin (R)
  • Bobby Brady Jr. (I)
  • Don M. Williams (R)

Supervisor Beat 2

  • Chad Boykin (R)
  • T. Larry Dykes (R)
  • Michael Phillips (R)
  • Mike A. Bush (R)
  • Ronnie Herrington (I)
  • Richy H. Seals (R)
  • Mike Strickland (R)
  • Gary D. Blackledge (D)

Supervisor Beat 3

  • Phil Dickerson (R)
  • Barry E. Saul (R)
  • Randy Norwood (R)
  • Jessie James Maxey (R)
  • Johnny Wright (R)
  • Donald Dale Holifield (I)

Supervisor Beat 4

  • David Scruggs (R)
  • Michael James (I)
  • Bobby D. Barber (I)
  • Andy Dial (R)

Supervisor Beat 5

  • Travares K. Comegys (D)
  • George A. Carmichael (D)
  • Chris Holifield (I)
  • George Clark (R)
  • Trey W. Chinn (D)
  • Ernest Hollinsworth (D)

Justice Court Judge District 1

  • Noel Rogers (R)
  • C. Grant Hedgepeth (R)
  • Glen Musgrove (R)
  • Sonny Saul (R)
  • Larry Blakeney (I)
  • Marian A. Allen (D)

Justice Court Judge District 2

  • Billie J. Graham (R)

Justice Court Judge District 3

  • Stacy Walls (R)
  • David Lyons (R)
  • Andre D. Cooley (R)

Constable District 1

  • Mike Sumrall (R)
  • William Everett Smith (R)

Constable District 2

  • Danny Gibson (R)
  • Larry Strickland (R)
  • Le’Byron O. Jackson (D)

Constable District 3

  • David Livingston (R)
  • Mike Sims (R)

