Jones County candidates for 2019 elections

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Here is the full list of Jones County candidates qualified for the 2019 elections. The deadline to qualify was March 1 at 5 p.m.
The primary election will be held on Aug. 6, 2019, and the general election will be held on Nov. 5, 2019.
Sheriff
- Alex Hodge (R)
- Paul R. Sumrall Sr. (R)
- Joe Berlin (I)
- Macon P. Davis (R)
Chancery Clerk
- Wendell B. Gavin Jr. (R)
Circuit Clerk
- Concetta Brooks (R)
- Colenia Ross (I)
Tax Assessor/Collector
- Tina Byrd Gatlin (R)
- Michael Walker (R)
County Attorney
- Brad R. Thompson (R)
County Surveyor
- Harvey Saul (I)
Coroner
- Burl Hall (R)
- Nancy Barnett (R)
- Phyllis Pitts (R)
- Zach Rowell (R)
Supervisor Beat 1
- Johnny A. Burnett (R)
- Richard Baker (R)
- Harlon Mathews (R)
- Toby Herrington (R)
- Barry Dunagin (R)
- Bobby Brady Jr. (I)
- Don M. Williams (R)
Supervisor Beat 2
- Chad Boykin (R)
- T. Larry Dykes (R)
- Michael Phillips (R)
- Mike A. Bush (R)
- Ronnie Herrington (I)
- Richy H. Seals (R)
- Mike Strickland (R)
- Gary D. Blackledge (D)
Supervisor Beat 3
- Phil Dickerson (R)
- Barry E. Saul (R)
- Randy Norwood (R)
- Jessie James Maxey (R)
- Johnny Wright (R)
- Donald Dale Holifield (I)
Supervisor Beat 4
- David Scruggs (R)
- Michael James (I)
- Bobby D. Barber (I)
- Andy Dial (R)
Supervisor Beat 5
- Travares K. Comegys (D)
- George A. Carmichael (D)
- Chris Holifield (I)
- George Clark (R)
- Trey W. Chinn (D)
- Ernest Hollinsworth (D)
Justice Court Judge District 1
- Noel Rogers (R)
- C. Grant Hedgepeth (R)
- Glen Musgrove (R)
- Sonny Saul (R)
- Larry Blakeney (I)
- Marian A. Allen (D)
Justice Court Judge District 2
- Billie J. Graham (R)
Justice Court Judge District 3
- Stacy Walls (R)
- David Lyons (R)
- Andre D. Cooley (R)
Constable District 1
- Mike Sumrall (R)
- William Everett Smith (R)
Constable District 2
- Danny Gibson (R)
- Larry Strickland (R)
- Le’Byron O. Jackson (D)
Constable District 3
- David Livingston (R)
- Mike Sims (R)
