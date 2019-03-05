Jones Co. fire departments taking donations for tornado victims in AL

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Fire departments in Jones County are banding together to reach out a helping hand to people impacted by the devastating tornado that ravaged Lee County, AL over the weekend.
The Calhoun, Powers and Union fire and rescue departments are accepting donations for tornado victims. Below is a list of requested items:
- Bottled water
- Bottled sports drinks
- Non-perishable food
- Infant/baby formula
- Baby diapers
- Cleaning supplies
- Manual can openers
- Flashlights and batteries
- First aid supplies
- Blankets
- Pillows
- Sheets
- Clothing items are not being accepted at this time.
Here is a list of drop-off times and locations:
- Calhoun Fire and Rescue (107 Hines Road) Tuesday-Friday: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon
- B&C Mobile Homes (1513 U.S. Highway 84 East) Wednesday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon
- Union Fire and Rescue (1095 Ovett-Moselle Road) Tuesday-Friday: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.