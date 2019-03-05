Hattiesburg police investigating armed robbery

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating after an armed robbery in a Hub City parking lot on Monday evening.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot of the 2000 block of Lincoln Road at 6:45 p.m.
At this time, police have no reason to believe that the crime is connected to two other armed robberies that occurred earlier on Monday.
Moore said the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information regarding the crime, please contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
