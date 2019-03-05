First Alert: Take a look at Tuesday’s forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off this morning quite chilly with temps in the 20s! Winds out of the north are making it feel colder, so bundle up as you head out the door. Temps will warm up into the upper 40s with sunny skies. Lows tonight will bottom out into the mid to upper 20s tonight, which means we will see another frost and freeze. So, be sure to protect those tender plants.
Skies will be sunny for Wednesday and Thursday across the area as highs top out into the mid 50s to low 60s.
Clouds will return on Friday in advance of our next storm system, which will bring thunderstorms back to the forecast on Saturday. We’ll have to watch Saturday closely for the threat of severe weather. SPC has Mississippi and the Pine Belt highlighted for the possibility of severe weather. But, it’s still too far out to say what just yet. So, stay tuned!
Next week, after a few brief days of dry weather, another round of rain shows up by mid-week.
