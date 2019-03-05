First Alert: Take a look at Tuesday’s forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off this morning quite chilly with temps in the 20s! Winds out of the north are making it feel colder, so bundle up as you head out the door. Temps will warm up into the upper 40s with sunny skies. Lows tonight will bottom out into the mid to upper 20s tonight, which means we will see another frost and freeze. So, be sure to protect those tender plants.