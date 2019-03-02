DECISION 2019: Qualifying list of candidates for statewide elections released

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - March first was the deadline to qualify to run for state races in Mississippi. The Republican and Democratic parties have released their lists for qualifying candidates for statewide elections this year.
Here is a list of candidates who have filed to run for office with the Mississippi Republican Party:
Governor
- Bill Waller, Jr.
- Tate Reeves
- Robert Foster
Lieutenant Governor
- Delbert Hosemann
- Shane Quick
Secretary of State
- Michael Watson
- Sam Britton
Treasurer
- David McRae
- Eugene S. “Buck” Clarke
Attorney General
- Andy Taggart
- Lynn Fitch
- Mark Baker
Auditor
- Shad White
Insurance Commissioner
- Mike Chaney
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce
- Andy Gipson
Transportation Commissioner
- E.A. Hathcock, Northern District
- Geoffrey O. Yoste, Northern District
- Jeremy A. Martin, Northern District
- John Caldwell, Northern District
- Trey Bowman, Northern District
- Butch Lee, Central District
- Ricky Pennington, Jr., Central District
- Chad Toney, Southern District
- Tom King, Southern District
- Tony Smith, Southern District
Public Service Commissioner
- Brent Bailey, Central District
- Nic Lott, Central District
- Dane Maxwell, Southern District
- Kelvin Schulz, Southern District
- Perry Parker, Southern District
Here is a list of candidates who have filed to run for office with the Mississippi Democratic Party:
Governor
- Michael Brown
- William Bond Compton Jr.
- Jim Hood
- Robert J. Ray
- Robert Shuler Smith
- Gregory Wash
- Phillip West
- Velesha Perkins Williams
- Albert Wilson
Lieutenant Governor
- Jay Hughes
Secretary of State
- Johnny Dupree
- Maryra Hodges Hunt
State Treasurer
- Addie Greene
Attorney General
- Jennifer Riley Collins
State Commissioner of Insurance
- Robert E. Amos
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce
- Rickey L. Cole
State Transportation Commissioner
- Joe T. “Joey” Grist, Northern District
- Willie L. Simmons, Central District
- Marcus L. Wallace, Central District
Public Service Commissioner
- Brandon E. Presley, Northern District
- Dorothy “Dot” Benford, Central District
- Ryan Brown, Central District
- Bruce Burton, Central District
- De’Keither A. Stamps, Central District
- Connie Moran, Southern District
- Sugar Stallings, Southern District
Here is a list of candidates who have filed to run for office as Independent:
Governor
- David Singletary
District Attorney
- Decarlo Hood
