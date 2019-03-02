DECISION 2019: Qualifying list of candidates for statewide elections released

By China Lee | March 1, 2019 at 8:54 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 8:47 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - March first was the deadline to qualify to run for state races in Mississippi. The Republican and Democratic parties have released their lists for qualifying candidates for statewide elections this year.

Here is a list of candidates who have filed to run for office with the Mississippi Republican Party:

Governor

  • Bill Waller, Jr.
  • Tate Reeves
  • Robert Foster

Lieutenant Governor

  • Delbert Hosemann
  • Shane Quick

Secretary of State

  • Michael Watson
  • Sam Britton

Treasurer

  • David McRae
  • Eugene S. “Buck” Clarke

Attorney General

  • Andy Taggart
  • Lynn Fitch
  • Mark Baker

Auditor

  • Shad White

Insurance Commissioner

  • Mike Chaney

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce

  • Andy Gipson

Transportation Commissioner

  • E.A. Hathcock, Northern District
  • Geoffrey O. Yoste, Northern District
  • Jeremy A. Martin, Northern District
  • John Caldwell, Northern District
  • Trey Bowman, Northern District
  • Butch Lee, Central District
  • Ricky Pennington, Jr., Central District
  • Chad Toney, Southern District
  • Tom King, Southern District
  • Tony Smith, Southern District

Public Service Commissioner

  • Brent Bailey, Central District
  • Nic Lott, Central District
  • Dane Maxwell, Southern District
  • Kelvin Schulz, Southern District
  • Perry Parker, Southern District

Here is a list of candidates who have filed to run for office with the Mississippi Democratic Party:

Governor

  • Michael Brown
  • William Bond Compton Jr.
  • Jim Hood
  • Robert J. Ray
  • Robert Shuler Smith
  • Gregory Wash
  • Phillip West
  • Velesha Perkins Williams
  • Albert Wilson

Lieutenant Governor

  • Jay Hughes

Secretary of State

  • Johnny Dupree
  • Maryra Hodges Hunt

State Treasurer

  • Addie Greene

Attorney General

  • Jennifer Riley Collins

State Commissioner of Insurance

  • Robert E. Amos

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce

  • Rickey L. Cole

State Transportation Commissioner

  • Joe T. “Joey” Grist, Northern District
  • Willie L. Simmons, Central District
  • Marcus L. Wallace, Central District

Public Service Commissioner

  • Brandon E. Presley, Northern District
  • Dorothy “Dot” Benford, Central District
  • Ryan Brown, Central District
  • Bruce Burton, Central District
  • De’Keither A. Stamps, Central District
  • Connie Moran, Southern District
  • Sugar Stallings, Southern District

Here is a list of candidates who have filed to run for office as Independent:

Governor

  • David Singletary

District Attorney

  • Decarlo Hood

To see more of the candidates running including those in the state Senate and House races CLICK HERE to visit the Secretary of State’s comprehensive list.

