ASAP paramedic arrested, accused of sexually assaulting patient during transport

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Jackson County deputies arrested 54-year-old James Lavelle Walley on October 16 and charged him with Sexual Battery after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her while being transported in an ambulance.
The 38-year-old woman was being transported by ASAP Ambulance Services on September 16 from George County to Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula.
Walley was the paramedic attending to the victim while the ambulance was in transit.
Once the ambulance arrived at Singing River Hospital, the woman told campus police she was sexually assaulted by Walley.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigations Division was contacted and responded to the hospital, where the campus police and investigators processed the ambulance.
Evidence was collected and sent to the crime lab. Results from the crime lab examinations will be presented to the grand jury.
Marcia Hill with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says in between the time of the incident and the arrest date Wally was put on administrative leave.
Wally made his initial appearance in court Wednesday. His bond was set at $20,000. He has since bonded out.
