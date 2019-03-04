Wayne County candidates for 2019 elections

WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Here is the full list of Wayne County candidates for the 2019 elections. The deadline to qualify was March 1 at 5 p.m.
The primary election will be held on Aug. 6, 2019, and the general election will be held on Nov. 5, 2019.
Supervisor- Beat 1
- William Davis Mills (D)
- Hal Hayes (D)
Supervisor- Beat 2
- Joe Dyess (D)
- Marvin Chapman (D)
- John Andrews (I)
Supervisor- Beat 3
- Jerry Hutto (D)
- Jeffrey Bogan (D)
- Andrew Chapman (I)
Supervisor- Beat 4
- Donald A. Pryor (I)
- Tommy Roberts (D)
- Gary Malone (D)
- Chris Martin (D)
- Leon Beck (R)
- Shon Trigg (D)
- Benny Holifield (I)
- Dennis McGowan (D)
Supervisor- Beat 5
- Henry Cooley (D)
- Ray Harris (R)
- Kirby Stanley (R)
- Robert Chris McCoy (R)
- Richard Dean (R)
Coroner
- David Pugh (D)
County Attorney
- Curtis Bates (D)
Sheriff
- Jody Ashley (D)
- Jamey Beard (D)
- Monte May (D)
- Johnel Rogers (I)
Circuit Clerk
- Rose M. Bingham (D)
Tax Assesssor/Collector
- Debbie Richards (D)
Chancery Clerk
- Geary Jackson (D)
Constable- Post 1
- Scott Frost (D)
Constable- Post 2
- Christopher Swindle (D)
- Stephen Ainsworth (R)
- Mark West (D)
- Steve Holifield (D)
Justice Court - Post 1
- Charles Chapman (D)
- Todd Wise (R)
Justice Court- Post 2
- Steve Walker (I)
- Ralph Smith (R)
- Julius Waller (D)
- Raymel Everett (I)
