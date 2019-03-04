Wayne County candidates for 2019 elections

March 4, 2019 at 4:56 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 5:13 PM

WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Here is the full list of Wayne County candidates for the 2019 elections. The deadline to qualify was March 1 at 5 p.m.

The primary election will be held on Aug. 6, 2019, and the general election will be held on Nov. 5, 2019.

Supervisor- Beat 1

  • William Davis Mills (D)
  • Hal Hayes (D)

Supervisor- Beat 2

  • Joe Dyess (D)
  • Marvin Chapman (D)
  • John Andrews (I)

Supervisor- Beat 3

  • Jerry Hutto (D)
  • Jeffrey Bogan (D)
  • Andrew Chapman (I)

Supervisor- Beat 4

  • Donald A. Pryor (I)
  • Tommy Roberts (D)
  • Gary Malone (D)
  • Chris Martin (D)
  • Leon Beck (R)
  • Shon Trigg (D)
  • Benny Holifield (I)
  • Dennis McGowan (D)

Supervisor- Beat 5

  • Henry Cooley (D)
  • Ray Harris (R)
  • Kirby Stanley (R)
  • Robert Chris McCoy (R)
  • Richard Dean (R)

Coroner

  • David Pugh (D)

County Attorney

  • Curtis Bates (D)

Sheriff

  • Jody Ashley (D)
  • Jamey Beard (D)
  • Monte May (D)
  • Johnel Rogers (I)

Circuit Clerk

  • Rose M. Bingham (D)

Tax Assesssor/Collector

  • Debbie Richards (D)

Chancery Clerk

  • Geary Jackson (D)

Constable- Post 1

  • Scott Frost (D)

Constable- Post 2

  • Christopher Swindle (D)
  • Stephen Ainsworth (R)
  • Mark West (D)
  • Steve Holifield (D)

Justice Court - Post 1

  • Charles Chapman (D)
  • Todd Wise (R)

Justice Court- Post 2

  • Steve Walker (I)
  • Ralph Smith (R)
  • Julius Waller (D)
  • Raymel Everett (I)

