WATCH: Hattiesburg convenience store robbery caught on camera

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Police are looking for two suspects believed to be responsible for two early-morning convenience store robberies in the Hub City.
Officials said the first robbery happened at the Kangaroo Express on U.S. Highway 49 near Rawls Springs Road just before 2 a.m.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said two men entered the store, took cash from the business and left the scene.
Moore said a second report of an armed robbery came in about an hour later. This robbery was reported at the Valero convenience store on Hardy Street near Interstate 59.
Surveillance video obtained by WDAM shows two masked men entering the store. At least one of the suspects was armed with what appears to be a handgun.
In the video, the armed man jumps the counter and forces the clerk to open the cash register while the second suspect stands watch. After grabbing cash from the register, both men are seen running from the store.
Police believe the same men are responsible for both robberies, and investigators are now working to find out who they are.
If you have any information on the robberies, please call Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.