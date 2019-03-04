Top-ranked Jones College picks up 4 softball wins

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) _ Top-ranked Jones College gave up just two runs in games that never went deeper than five innings in taking four victories over the weekend at Community Bank Park.
The Lady Bobcats (8-0), who have won seven consecutive games, swept a doubleheader from Southern Union State Community College in identical fashions, 10-1 wins in five innings.
Jones followed that up with a pair of shutouts, taking down 12th-ranked Lansing (Mich.) Community College 8-0 in five innings and 9-0 in five innings.
JC pitcher Hallie Donald (5-0) picked up a pair of complete-game wins.
Donald limited Southern Union to an unearned run on five hits, striking out six and walking none, then struck out seven over five shutout innings against Lansing, allowing back-to-back singles in the second inning before retiring the next 12 batters.
Marley Peagler and Lauren Stringer combined on a three-hit shutout of Lansing, with Peagler allowing all three hits over three innings and Stringer striking out four over two scoreless innings.
The duo then teamed again, this time limiting Southern Union to one run on four hits over five innings. Peagler allowed a run on three hits over four innings, striking out six and walking one. Stringer allowed a hit and struck out two in an inning.
In the opener against Southern Union Saturday afternoon, the Lady Bobcats blasted three home runs, including solo shots by Kayla Collins and Faith Denton and a grand slam by Rebekah DiLavore that highlighted a game-ending, six-run fifth inning.
Collins, who also hit a single, drove in two runs and McKennah Sikes hit a pair of singles for the Lady Bobcats.
Losing pitcher Martina Maloch allowed six runs on six hits in four innings, walking five and striking out one.
In the nightcap with the Lady Bison, DiLavore hit a double and single, Raylen Blackwell had a triple and Mollie Singleterry hit two doubles.
In the first game with Lansing, Jones jumped on the Lady Stars (4-3) for five runs in a first inning that included Faith Denton’s two-run single and run-scoring double by Donald.
Raylen Blackwell’s two-run single highlighted a three-run, third inning for Jones.
Losing pitcher Taylor Hulett allowed eight runs on six hits over four innings, walking seven and striking out two.
In the Lansing nightcap, L,P. Trammell drove in five runs with a three-run home run, a run-scoring double and RBI single and Raven Blackwell smacked a home run and double.
Losing pitcher McKenna Musser allowed nine runs (seven earned) on seven hits on four innings, walking eight and striking out four.
Jones will open Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ play when it visits Holmes Community College for a Wednesday doubleheader.
