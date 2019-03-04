Three indicted in murder of Mendenhall teen in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Quaddarius Sumling, Jeremy McKenzie and Kentrell Bunch will face a grand jury in the murder of 18-year-old Mercedes Dudley. According to Jasper County district attorney Matthew Sullivan, the three are set to appear in court on criminal charges of murder and aggravated assault.
“The grand jury has indicted three individuals for their crimes involved in the death of Mercedes Dudley and the other girl who was injured.”
Around 3 a.m. on March 24, Dudley was shot to death east of Heidelberg, says Jasper County sheriff Randy Johnson. He says Dudley and two passengers were riding in a vehicle when shots were fired into it striking and killing Dudley and injuring one of the passengers.
The trio was arrested on March 24 after authorities served a search warrant at a home on County Road 113 where they found multiple firearms. According to Investigator Daniel Gillmore, McKenzie, Bunch, Sumlin and Arrington are a part of the Vice Lords gang. Two others were also charged in the crime, but were released pending the ongoing investigation.
“The investigation is still ongoing into other possible, potential defendants and the gathering of further evidence,” said Sullivan.
Sumling, McKenzie and Bunch remain in jail awaiting their trial. They are set to appear in court on July 31st.
