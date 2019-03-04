Police chief: Cairo, GA hit harder by Sunday’s storms than Hurricane Michael

CAIRO, GA (WALB) - Cairo residents woke up Monday morning to a lot of destruction from Sunday evening’s strong winds.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Tallahassee, Florida, the preliminary rating for the tornado that struck Cairo is an EF-2. Maximum wind speeds have been estimated at 120 mph, according to NWS.
Grady County Schools were closed Monday and will be closed Tuesday for students, faculty and staff will report to school at 10 a.m.
According to Dr. Kermit Gilliard, Grady County Schools superintendent, there is currently no power at Southside Elementary School or Cairo High School, but officials anticipate electricity being restored to those buildings by Tuesday.
Gilliard also confirmed that fifth grade end of the fourth and fifth grade wing of Southside did suffer damage to the roofs and the ceiling grid fell in a few places. However, crews are working now to get some of it cleaned up and a crew is coming in Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. to make repairs. That crew will work into the night Tuesday, if needed, as the school system is planning to have Southside Elementary ready for students to return on Wednesday.
City of Cairo power crews have been working overnight trying to restore power to the area.
WALB News 10′s Ashley Bohle rode along with the Keith Sandefur, Cairo police chief, throughout the central part of town.
Sandefur said Cairo was hit harder Sunday night by the possible tornadoes than they were when Hurricane Michael hit the area.
Cairo City Manager Chris Addleton said office and commercial buildings in the downtown area had windows blown out and metal roofs torn off by the storm Sunday evening. He said some residents reported being stuck inside homes that were damaged or had trees on them.
Sandefur and Richard Phillips, the Grady County Emergency Management Agency director, said miraculously they haven’t had any deaths or even injuries.
The city will be shutdown Monday to repair the damages.
City leaders met at 7 a.m. at the fire station to discuss a game plan for fixing everything.
The Grady County Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) office will be closed Monday because of weather-related building damage, according to Georgia DFCS’ Facebook page.
The warming station will only provide warm meals and drinks.
They are still determining if the stations are necessary to stay open.
Red Cross officials also says they’re not handing out tarps for damage.
