Lamar County candidates for 2019 elections

March 4, 2019 at 5:15 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 5:30 PM

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Here is the full list of Lamar County candidates for the 2019 elections. The deadline to qualify was March 1 at 5 p.m.

The primary election will be held on Aug. 6, 2019, and the general election will be held on Nov. 5, 2019.

Sheriff

  • Danny Rigel (R)
  • Michael Rogowski (D)

Chancery Clerk

  • Jamie Aultman (R)
  • John Hale (R)
  • Phillip D. Carlisle (R)
  • Terry Jarrell (R)
  • Melissa Breazeale Love (R)
  • Cheree Sanders (R)

Circuit Clerk

  • Martin Hankins (R)

Tax Assessor/Collector

  • Jack Smith (R)

County Attorney

  • Joseph ‘JOP’ Parker (R)

Coroner

  • Anne E. Miller (R)
  • Blake Matherne (R)

Supervisor- District 1

  • Steve Lampton (R)

Supervisor- District 2

  • Warren Byrd (R)

Supervisor- District 3

  • Terry Bass (R)
  • Larry Bracey (R)
  • Robert Hedgepeth (R)
  • Richard ‘Ricky’ Hill (R)
  • James Smith (R)

Supervisor- District 4

  • Joshua Kent Grantham (R)
  • John Reese (R)
  • J. Robert Burge (R)
  • Tony E. Shifalo Jr. (R)
  • Matthew L. Stuart (R)
  • Mitch Brent (R)
  • Eddie Thaggard (R)
  • Brian McPhail (R)

Supervisor- District 5

  • Dale Lucus (R)
  • Jon Mark Herrington (R)
  • Andrew ‘Billy’ Clinton (R)

Justice Court- District 1

  • Bill Anderson (R)
  • Dena Hurst Semmons (D)
  • Matt Lott (R)
  • David Breland (R)

Justice Court- District 2

  • Denton Plumlee (R)
  • Shronda Carter (D)

Justice Court- District 3

  • Charles Greer (R)

Constable- District 1

  • Joey Walker (R)
  • Dearl Head (R)

Constable- District 2

  • Chance Curry (R)
  • Johnny Whitehead (R)

Constable- District 3

  • Scooter Coker (R)
  • Lyn Thompson (R)
  • Jimmy R. Daughdrill Sr. (R)
  • Amber Keith (R)

Surveyor

  • Hunter Andrews (R)
  • Marc A. Broome (R)
  • Jeremy Tynes (R)

