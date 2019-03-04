Lamar County candidates for 2019 elections

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Here is the full list of Lamar County candidates for the 2019 elections. The deadline to qualify was March 1 at 5 p.m.
The primary election will be held on Aug. 6, 2019, and the general election will be held on Nov. 5, 2019.
Sheriff
- Danny Rigel (R)
- Michael Rogowski (D)
Chancery Clerk
- Jamie Aultman (R)
- John Hale (R)
- Phillip D. Carlisle (R)
- Terry Jarrell (R)
- Melissa Breazeale Love (R)
- Cheree Sanders (R)
Circuit Clerk
- Martin Hankins (R)
Tax Assessor/Collector
- Jack Smith (R)
County Attorney
- Joseph ‘JOP’ Parker (R)
Coroner
- Anne E. Miller (R)
- Blake Matherne (R)
Supervisor- District 1
- Steve Lampton (R)
Supervisor- District 2
- Warren Byrd (R)
Supervisor- District 3
- Terry Bass (R)
- Larry Bracey (R)
- Robert Hedgepeth (R)
- Richard ‘Ricky’ Hill (R)
- James Smith (R)
Supervisor- District 4
- Joshua Kent Grantham (R)
- John Reese (R)
- J. Robert Burge (R)
- Tony E. Shifalo Jr. (R)
- Matthew L. Stuart (R)
- Mitch Brent (R)
- Eddie Thaggard (R)
- Brian McPhail (R)
Supervisor- District 5
- Dale Lucus (R)
- Jon Mark Herrington (R)
- Andrew ‘Billy’ Clinton (R)
Justice Court- District 1
- Bill Anderson (R)
- Dena Hurst Semmons (D)
- Matt Lott (R)
- David Breland (R)
Justice Court- District 2
- Denton Plumlee (R)
- Shronda Carter (D)
Justice Court- District 3
- Charles Greer (R)
Constable- District 1
- Joey Walker (R)
- Dearl Head (R)
Constable- District 2
- Chance Curry (R)
- Johnny Whitehead (R)
Constable- District 3
- Scooter Coker (R)
- Lyn Thompson (R)
- Jimmy R. Daughdrill Sr. (R)
- Amber Keith (R)
Surveyor
- Hunter Andrews (R)
- Marc A. Broome (R)
- Jeremy Tynes (R)
