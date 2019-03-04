Jones Co. couple loses 2 dogs, home to early-morning fire

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A wood-burning heater is likely the cause of a fire that flared up in Jones County early Monday morning, leaving two dogs lifeless and a couple without a home.
Around 5:30 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 36 Maudie Robinson Road, according to Dana Bumgardner, with the Jones County Fire Council.
By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, the mobile home was completely engulfed in flames.
Bumgardner said the homeowners told first responders the fire appeared to start on the back porch. The two had been remodeling the porch and had a wood burning heater there, along with lighter knot, which was stored by the heater, Bumgardner said.
The couple was able to evacuate the home with many of their dogs, but two dogs are presumed dead in the fire. No other injuries were reported.
