Jasper County candidates for 2019 elections

JASPER COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Here is the full list of Jasper County candidates for the 2019 elections. The deadline to qualify was March 1 at 5 p.m.
The primary election will be held on Aug. 6, 2019, and the general election will be held on Nov. 5, 2019.
Sheriff
- Randy Johnson (D)
- Chris ‘Sarge’ Sargent (D)
Chancery Clerk
- Sharon Gray King (D)
- Larry Thomspon Sr. (D)
- Cola Payton Shelby (D)
Circuit Clerk
- Billy G. Rayner (D)
Tax Assessor
- Tim McRee (D)
- Katrice Monique Campbell (D)
County Attorney
- Joseph T. ‘Jojo’ Sims (D)
Coroner
- Randall R. ‘Randy’ Graham (D)
Supervisor- Beat 1
- Eddie Helms (D)
- Luther Walker (D)
- Charles Phillips (D)
Supervisor- Beat 2
- Sandy Stephens (D)
Supervisor- Beat 3
- Doug Rogers (D)
- Tracy D. Wilson (D)
Supervisor- Beat 4
- Hurston L. ‘Yuddy’ Hegwood (D)
- Randy Corley (D)
- Mack McAlpin (D)
- Scott Williams (I)
Supervisory- Beat 5
- Curtis Gray Sr. (D)
- Johnathan Wilson Sr. (D)
- Cheryl Gavin (D)
- Derrick Cooley (I)
Justice Court Judge District 1
- Sullivan Dukes Jr. (D)
Justice Court Judge District 2
- J. Marvin Jones (D)
- Kenji Curry (D)
Constable District 1
- Daniel Gilmore (D)
- James Pete Barlow (D)
- Terrance Tony McGill (D)
Constable District 2
- Keith Barlow (D)
