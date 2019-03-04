Jasper County candidates for 2019 elections

March 4, 2019

JASPER COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Here is the full list of Jasper County candidates for the 2019 elections. The deadline to qualify was March 1 at 5 p.m.

The primary election will be held on Aug. 6, 2019, and the general election will be held on Nov. 5, 2019.

Sheriff

  • Randy Johnson (D)
  • Chris ‘Sarge’ Sargent (D)

Chancery Clerk

  • Sharon Gray King (D)
  • Larry Thomspon Sr. (D)
  • Cola Payton Shelby (D)

Circuit Clerk

  • Billy G. Rayner (D)

Tax Assessor

  • Tim McRee (D)
  • Katrice Monique Campbell (D)

County Attorney

  • Joseph T. ‘Jojo’ Sims (D)

Coroner

  • Randall R. ‘Randy’ Graham (D)

Supervisor- Beat 1

  • Eddie Helms (D)
  • Luther Walker (D)
  • Charles Phillips (D)

Supervisor- Beat 2

  • Sandy Stephens (D)

Supervisor- Beat 3

  • Doug Rogers (D)
  • Tracy D. Wilson (D)

Supervisor- Beat 4

  • Hurston L. ‘Yuddy’ Hegwood (D)
  • Randy Corley (D)
  • Mack McAlpin (D)
  • Scott Williams (I)

Supervisory- Beat 5

  • Curtis Gray Sr. (D)
  • Johnathan Wilson Sr. (D)
  • Cheryl Gavin (D)
  • Derrick Cooley (I)

Justice Court Judge District 1

  • Sullivan Dukes Jr. (D)

Justice Court Judge District 2

  • J. Marvin Jones (D)
  • Kenji Curry (D)

Constable District 1

  • Daniel Gilmore (D)
  • James Pete Barlow (D)
  • Terrance Tony McGill (D)

Constable District 2

  • Keith Barlow (D)

