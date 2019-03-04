Hattiesburg-based bank expands with acquisition

“FPB and The First share a common vision of building a high performing regional community bank focused on client service and shareholder return. By joining forces we strongly believe the ability to accomplish our common goals is greatly enhanced.,” Cole said. "FPB brings an exceptional group of local bankers that share a common culture and approach to banking. This partnership will provide these bankers greater resources to serve their existing clients and pursue new relationships with increased capacity, increased product and service offerings and more locations.”