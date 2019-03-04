Forrest County candidates for 2019 elections

March 4, 2019 at 5:28 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 5:28 PM

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Here is the full list of Forrest County candidates for the 2019 elections. The deadline to qualify was March 1 at 5 p.m.

The primary election will be held on Aug. 6, 2019, and the general election will be held on Nov. 5, 2019.

Justice Court Judge District 1

  • West Curry (R)

Justice Court Judge District 2

  • Zach Vaughn (R)
  • David Jarrell (R)
  • Anthony T. McCullum (I)

Justice Court Judge District 3

  • Gay Polk Payton (D)

Justice Court Judge District 4

  • Robert Davis (D)
  • Dale Beavers (I)

Coroner

  • Douglas ‘Butch’ Benedict (R)
  • Elizabeth Broome-Gillentine (I)
  • Alfreda R. Gray (D)

Tax Assessor

  • Mary Ann Palmer (R)

Tax Collector

  • Malcolm Berch (R)
  • Billy Hudson (R)

Circuit Court

  • Gwen Wilks (R)

Chancery Clerk

  • Lance C. Reid (R)

County Attorney

  • Elizabeth Porter (R)
  • David Myers (R)

Supervisor- District 1

  • David Hogan (R)

Supervisor- District 2

  • Charles Marshall (D)
  • Sharon An. Thompson (D)
  • Allen Rainey (R)
  • Charles ‘Chip’ Brown (D)

Supervisor- District 3

  • Steve Stringer (R)
  • Burkett Ross (R)

Supervisor- District 4

  • Roderick ‘Rod’ Woullard (D)
  • Brian Cawthon (R)
  • Sampson Long (R)
  • Derrian ‘Mr. Hattiesburg’ Moye (D)

Supervisor- District 5

  • Brandon ‘Bama’ Robertson (R)
  • Chris Bowen (R)
  • Ed Assaf (I)

Constable- District 1

  • Mike Harris (R)

Constable- District 2

  • John Tryner (R)

Constable- District 3

  • Jennifer Brown-Travis (D)
  • Prince Woullard Jr. (I)
  • Luther E. Reid (I)
  • Jerry Alford (I)

Constable- District 4

  • Phillip Hendricks (R)
  • Tommy Cook (D)
  • John Michael (R)
  • Anthony Bowens (D)

Sheriff

  • David Bassett (R)
  • Nick Calico (R)
  • Charlie Sims (R)
  • Kenny Johnson (I)
  • Jerry Oswalt (I)

