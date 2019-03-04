Forrest County candidates for 2019 elections

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Here is the full list of Forrest County candidates for the 2019 elections. The deadline to qualify was March 1 at 5 p.m.
The primary election will be held on Aug. 6, 2019, and the general election will be held on Nov. 5, 2019.
Justice Court Judge District 1
- West Curry (R)
Justice Court Judge District 2
- Zach Vaughn (R)
- David Jarrell (R)
- Anthony T. McCullum (I)
Justice Court Judge District 3
- Gay Polk Payton (D)
Justice Court Judge District 4
- Robert Davis (D)
- Dale Beavers (I)
Coroner
- Douglas ‘Butch’ Benedict (R)
- Elizabeth Broome-Gillentine (I)
- Alfreda R. Gray (D)
Tax Assessor
- Mary Ann Palmer (R)
Tax Collector
- Malcolm Berch (R)
- Billy Hudson (R)
Circuit Court
- Gwen Wilks (R)
Chancery Clerk
- Lance C. Reid (R)
County Attorney
- Elizabeth Porter (R)
- David Myers (R)
Supervisor- District 1
- David Hogan (R)
Supervisor- District 2
- Charles Marshall (D)
- Sharon An. Thompson (D)
- Allen Rainey (R)
- Charles ‘Chip’ Brown (D)
Supervisor- District 3
- Steve Stringer (R)
- Burkett Ross (R)
Supervisor- District 4
- Roderick ‘Rod’ Woullard (D)
- Brian Cawthon (R)
- Sampson Long (R)
- Derrian ‘Mr. Hattiesburg’ Moye (D)
Supervisor- District 5
- Brandon ‘Bama’ Robertson (R)
- Chris Bowen (R)
- Ed Assaf (I)
Constable- District 1
- Mike Harris (R)
Constable- District 2
- John Tryner (R)
Constable- District 3
- Jennifer Brown-Travis (D)
- Prince Woullard Jr. (I)
- Luther E. Reid (I)
- Jerry Alford (I)
Constable- District 4
- Phillip Hendricks (R)
- Tommy Cook (D)
- John Michael (R)
- Anthony Bowens (D)
Sheriff
- David Bassett (R)
- Nick Calico (R)
- Charlie Sims (R)
- Kenny Johnson (I)
- Jerry Oswalt (I)
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.