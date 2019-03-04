First Alert: Monday evening forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - The clouds will continue to clear out Monday afternoon. Temperatures will hold in the 40s for most of the area through sundown and then tumble into the 30s overnight. A Freeze Warning is in effect, so make sure to bring the house plants inside and cover the tender vegetation outside if possible.
Tuesday will start chilly with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. In the afternoon, under abundant sunshine, temperatures will glide back into the low 50s. Wednesday will look a lot like Tuesday too. Morning temperatures in the 20s and 30 and afternoon highs in the 50s.
Thursday the wind flips back to the south and starting to push in some warmer air. While a lot of the area will wake up around 35, temperatures in the afternoon will rebound into the mid 60s.
By Friday, with clouds increasing, there will be a 20 percent chance for rain. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Saturday and Sunday will offer the next chance for storms and the possibility of severe weather. Afternoon highs will be in the 70s again. Right now, the threat for severe weather is limited, but the CIPS Analogs suggest a non-zero threat for at least severe storms with heavy rain and gusty wind.
Next week after a few brief days of dry, another round of rain shows up by mid-week.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.