Dollar Tree on US 49 remains open following crash

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Despite the driver of a Toyota Camry crashing into the storefront of Dollar Tree on Sunday, the retailer was open for business on Monday. Vickie Burkett, the driver, took to Facebook to give praises to God and others following the incident.
“All praises go to God,” said Burkett on Facebook in her status post. "First of all, I want to thank God for not a scratch or any injuries today in my car (wreck).
She went on to thank her family and the emergency crews that responded to the call including the Hattiesburg Police Department and AAA Ambulance Services.
The store manager told WDAM-TV that no one was hurt during the crash and referred any additional questions to their corporate office. WDAM-TV reached out to the corporate office, but did not immediately get a response.
