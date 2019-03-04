Crusaders finish 6th at NAIA indoor track meet

Crandle, Chadyiwa, Brown, Clark help program to highest finish

By Tim Doherty | March 3, 2019 at 10:35 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 10:35 PM

BROOKINGS, SD. (WDAM) _ William Carey University had 10 individuals earn 13 All-America honors this past weekend at the 2019 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Indoor Track and Filed Championships.

The Crusaders finished sixth nationally, the highest-ever finish for the men’s program, as Malik Crandle placed third in the triple jump and fourth in high jump and Ngoni Chadyiwa earned All-America status in the 400 meters and ran a leg on the 4X400-meter relay team.

On the woman’s side, Brittany Jones attained All-America status in the 60-meter dash and long jump.

“Very proud of this group of athletes,” Carey head track and field coach Blake Hegstrom said in a statemeht. “The toughness and resilience shown this weekend was unbelievable. As a group, we came out ready to compete on an elite level. As a program, we were able to qualify 17 for the indoor championship and walked away with 13 All-Americans and five new school records.

“The thing that made me most proud was the character of our team throughout the entire weekend. When someone did well, we celebrated as a team, yet when something didn’t fall our way, I watched every single member of this squad come around them and build them up. As a coach there is nothing more you could ask for.”

Other Carey All-Americans included Dante Brown, 2nd, men’s 60 meters (6.74 seconds); Kaleb Clark, 2nd, men’s high jump; Jasmine Williams, women’s 400 meters; Jaden Russell, women’s 600 meters; Johnny Trotter III, men’s 4X400-meter relay; Toluwani Abebakiin,, men’s 4X400-meter relay; Brandon Norwood, men’s 4X400-meter relay.

