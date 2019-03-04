Covington County candidates for 2019 elections

COVINGTON COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Here is the full list of Covington County candidates for the 2019 elections. The deadline to qualify was March 1 at 5 p.m.
The primary election will be held on Aug. 6, 2019, and the general election will be held on Nov. 5, 2019.
Sheriff
- Johnathon L. Anderson (D)
- Leno Holmes (D)
- Darrell ‘Perk’ Perkins (R)
- Billy Pitts (R)
- Roger Wood Speed (D)
Circuit Clerk
- Melissa Duckworth (D)
Chancery Clerk
- Guy Easterling (I)
- Robert ‘Bobby’ Faler (R)
- Debra Sadowski (R)
Tax Assessor/Collector
- Cindy Aultman Sanford (R)
- Merria F. Speight (D)
Coroner
- Danny Henry Beasley (R)
- Christopher Alan Daquila (R)
- David McKines (D)
Supervisor- District 1
- Randall Evans (D)
- John Sterling Craft (R)
- Charles Creel (R)
Supervisor- Dsitrict 2
- John Holifield (R)
Supervisor- District 3
- Sylvester Cooley (D)
- Jay Johnson (R)
- Jimmy White (I)
Supervisor- District 4
- William Toxie Allen (I)
- Dwight Easterling (I)
- John David Hall (I)
- Paul Little (R)
- Fenton Pope (D)
Supervisor- District 5
- Donnie R. Barnes (D)
- Christopher ‘Chris’ Graves (I)
- Arthur Keys (D)
- James Keys (D)
- Joseph G. Warren (R)
Justice Court Judge- Northern
- Bobby Wayne Mooney (I)
Justice Court Judge- Southern
- John Laz Sanford (R)
Constable- Northern District
- Anthony ‘Andy’ Graham (D)
- James K. Harvey (D)
- Ray Norris (R)
- Joe Ponder (I)
Constable- Southern District
- James Denny Aycock (R)
- Roger P. ‘Robin’ Dickens (R)
- Steve Sasser (D)
