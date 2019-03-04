Covington County candidates for 2019 elections

Covington County candidates for 2019 elections
March 4, 2019 at 4:57 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 5:13 PM

COVINGTON COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Here is the full list of Covington County candidates for the 2019 elections. The deadline to qualify was March 1 at 5 p.m.

The primary election will be held on Aug. 6, 2019, and the general election will be held on Nov. 5, 2019.

Sheriff

  • Johnathon L. Anderson (D)
  • Leno Holmes (D)
  • Darrell ‘Perk’ Perkins (R)
  • Billy Pitts (R)
  • Roger Wood Speed (D)

Circuit Clerk

  • Melissa Duckworth (D)

Chancery Clerk

  • Guy Easterling (I)
  • Robert ‘Bobby’ Faler (R)
  • Debra Sadowski (R)

Tax Assessor/Collector

  • Cindy Aultman Sanford (R)
  • Merria F. Speight (D)

Coroner

  • Danny Henry Beasley (R)
  • Christopher Alan Daquila (R)
  • David McKines (D)

Supervisor- District 1

  • Randall Evans (D)
  • John Sterling Craft (R)
  • Charles Creel (R)

Supervisor- Dsitrict 2

  • John Holifield (R)

Supervisor- District 3

  • Sylvester Cooley (D)
  • Jay Johnson (R)
  • Jimmy White (I)

Supervisor- District 4

  • William Toxie Allen (I)
  • Dwight Easterling (I)
  • John David Hall (I)
  • Paul Little (R)
  • Fenton Pope (D)

Supervisor- District 5

  • Donnie R. Barnes (D)
  • Christopher ‘Chris’ Graves (I)
  • Arthur Keys (D)
  • James Keys (D)
  • Joseph G. Warren (R)

Justice Court Judge- Northern

  • Bobby Wayne Mooney (I)

Justice Court Judge- Southern

  • John Laz Sanford (R)

Constable- Northern District

  • Anthony ‘Andy’ Graham (D)
  • James K. Harvey (D)
  • Ray Norris (R)
  • Joe Ponder (I)

Constable- Southern District

  • James Denny Aycock (R)
  • Roger P. ‘Robin’ Dickens (R)
  • Steve Sasser (D)

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.