Chase suspect arrested after night on the run in Lamar Co.

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - After a night on the run, a suspect wanted out of Louisiana for reportedly leading police on a chase into Mississippi is now behind bars.
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Matthew Jean Swindle, 21, was taken into custody by Purvis police around 9:20 a.m. Rigel said Swindle was arrested after a scuffle with officers near U.S. Highway 11.
According to Rigel, Swindle ran from police in Bogalusa, LA on Sunday after officers attempted to stop the vehicle he was driving.
Rigel said the chase continued across the state line into Mississippi and through Pearl River, Stone and Lamar counties.
Swindle eventually got out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area near Highway 11 south of Purvis.
When he took off on foot, Swindle was only wearing boxer shorts, Rigel said. When he was arrested Monday morning, Rigel said Swindle was dressed in clothes he apparently purchased from a local store.
Rigel said Swindle is facing a charge of felony simple assault on a police officer from the Purvis Police Department. Swindle is also expected to face felony eluding charges from the Bogalusa Police Department.
Rigel said a woman was in the vehicle with Swindle during the chase. She was taken into custody after Swindle took off on foot and has not been charged at this time.
