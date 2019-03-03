Lady Eagles dominate UTSA 72-39, Brown joins 1,000-point club

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Southern Miss Lady Eagles dominated in their last home game of the season with a 72-39 victory over UTSA on Senior Day at Reed Green Coliseum.
It was a huge day for senior guard Megan Brown as she became the 27th Lady Eagle to score 1,000 career points.
Three players scored in double-figures with Brown and junior guard Shonte Hailes leading the Lady Eagles in scoring with 12 points apiece. Brown also led the team in rebounds with six.
Saturday evening’s 33-point victory gave the Lady Eagles their fourth-straight win in a row.
The Lady Eagles travel to Charlotte, N.C. to face the 49ers on Thursday, March 7. After that, they’ll travel to Frisco, Texas for the Conference USA Championship.
