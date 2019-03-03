Hattiesburg School District hosts job fair

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg school administrators are looking for new school teachers. A job fair held Saturday morning at the administrative offices on Mamie Street.
Superintendent Robert Williams said he needs to fill about two dozen positions.
“We're looking for teachers and certified staff, ranging from pre-K positions, elementary positions, as well as math, science, and social studies,” Williams said.
Williams said the district holds about three job fairs a year.
