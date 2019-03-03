Game 3 of USM-Gonzaga baseball game canceled due to weather

Game 3 of the weekend series between USM and Gonzaga was canceled due to weather. The Golden Eagles will face Southern this Tuesday, March 5 at Pete Taylor Park at 6 p.m. (Source: Southern Miss Athletics) (Southern Miss Athletics)
By Jayson Burnett | March 3, 2019 at 4:23 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 4:37 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The final game of a three-game series between Southern Miss and Gonzaga was canceled on Sunday morning.

The Golden Eagles led the Bulldogs 7-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning before the game was delayed at 11:16 a.m due to severe weather.

All 7 of the Golden Eagles’ runs came in the third inning with an RBI single from Hunter Slater, a grand slam from Erick Hoard and a two-run shot from Matthew Guidry.

None of the stats from Sunday’s contest will count toward the players or team’s season stats.

The Golden Eagles (4-5) will face Southern (6-5) this Tuesday, March 5 at Pete Taylor Park at 6 p.m.

