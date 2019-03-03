First Alert: Sunday forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The cold front has moved through the area and the threat for severe weather is over.
Decreasing clouds after midnight with lows in the mid 30s. A northly wind of 10 15 mph is expected.
For Monday expect sunny skies and cold temperatures with highs around 50 and lows around 30. There is a good chance for a frost Tuesday morning so protect your tender vegetation.
For Tuesday during the day we will remain cold with highs in the lower 50s.
By Wednesday morning a freeze is likely with lows in the upper 20s.
On Thursday expect cool and mostly sunny conditions with highs in the lower 60s and lows around 50 by Friday morning.
Rain is forecast to return on Friday along with warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 70s and lows in the 50s.
Saturday you can expect a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s by Sunday morning.
By Sunday afternoon mostly sunny skies will return with highs in the mid 70s.
