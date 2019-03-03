First Alert: Sunday forecast

PINE BELT (WDAM) - For Sunday, we have a slight risk severe weather between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. followed by temperatures plunging into the upper 30s by Monday morning.
For Monday afternoon into Wednesday, expect mainly sunny skies with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 2os to lower 30s.
By Thursday, a warming trend will begin with highs in the lower 60s and lows around 50.
There is another chance for showers on Friday with highs in the lower 70s and lows around 60.
On Saturday, expect another system will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s.
