Fieldhouse for the Homeless opens 2nd thrift store

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - An organization that assists the homeless population in the Hattiesburg area opened a second thrift store on Saturday.
The new store, operated by The Fieldhouse for the Homeless, opened on the highway 42 bypass. The store has furniture, clothing, books and office supplies.
The Fieldhouse for the Homeless opened its first thrift store on Broadway Drive about three years ago.
We're really excited because opening this second location actually is going to make it possible for us to expand our services,” Cynthia Young, Director, and Co-Founder of The Fieldhouse for the Homeless said. “One of the things that we're pushing hard for is to open a women's shelter.”
On average, Young said the Fieldhouse serves meals and provides other services to about 50 homeless people each day.
