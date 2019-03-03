Community turns out for annual ‘Krewe of Blue’ Mardi Gras parade

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) put on its third annual Krewe of the Blue Mardi Gras Parade in Downtown Laurel Saturday night.
“It’s something that we enjoy,” said Michael Reaves, President of the FOP. “We think the community enjoys it. We’ve had a pretty good turnout the last two years.”
There were several floats decked out with Mardi Gras decorations. Paraders threw beads and candies to the crowds.
The organization started this parade in order to raise funds for the different community projects it does.
“We’re using it to support our shop with a cop program and to support officers throughout the year that may need financial assistance or something of that nature,” explained Reaves. "This has really worked well for that and it’s something that we enjoy and it’s something we hope to continue with in the future.”
The FOP also wanted to do something that would get the people of the community out to have good family fun.
“It’s a family atmosphere,” mentions Reaves. "There are a lot of people who can’t make it down to the coast or New Orleans or things like that, so it’s something that they can come out in their own community and enjoy.”
This is the third year for the parade. Organizers hope to continue it for years to come.
