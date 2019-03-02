Unbeaten West Jones eyes state championship

“As a coach you're like, ‘What do you want to do with your season?’” said West Jones head coach Sharon Murray. “But they set that goal. It means a lot that they have pushed to be where they are right now to get to see the fruit of their efforts. They have been saying that they want to play to win, not afraid to lose. I think that’s something that happens when you go to Jackson. You're just so excited that you're nervous and you don't want to mess anything up. So, we're just trying to play to win every game.”