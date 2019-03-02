Unbeaten West Jones eyes state championship

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - West Jones girls basketball is headed back to Jackson.
The unbeaten Lady Mustangs (28-0) battle Germantown on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the class 5A semifinals.
“As a coach you're like, ‘What do you want to do with your season?’” said West Jones head coach Sharon Murray. “But they set that goal. It means a lot that they have pushed to be where they are right now to get to see the fruit of their efforts. They have been saying that they want to play to win, not afraid to lose. I think that’s something that happens when you go to Jackson. You're just so excited that you're nervous and you don't want to mess anything up. So, we're just trying to play to win every game.”
Here’s a look at next week’s state championship schedule inside the Mississippi Coliseum:
Monday
Class 1A (Boys) – Potts Camp vs. East Marion, noon
Tuesday
Class 2A (Boys) – Ingomar vs. North Forrest, noon
Class 2A (Boys) – Bay Springs vs. Coahoma County, 1:30 p.m.
Class 5A (Boys) – Center Hill vs. Hattiesburg, 7 p.m.
Class 5A (Girls) – Olive Branch vs. Hattiesburg, 4 p.m.
Class 5A (Girls) – Germantown vs. West Jones, 5:30 p.m.
You can watch the state basketball playoffs on WDAM Bounce, channel 7.3.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.